Nick Wright isn't surprised to learn of Belichick's treatment of Brady: 'But it is shocking' I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright shares his thoughts on the latest details released from the upcoming book 'It's Better To Be Feared' from ESPN senior writer Seth Wickersham. Wickersham writes that Bill Belichick wouldn’t meet Tom Brady face-to-face before the quarterback's exit from the New England Patriots, opting for a phone call that TB12 said was “telling” of state of their relationship. Nick explains why this behavior from Belichick isn't surprising, but shocking, and that the Patriots head coach could have learned from one of his mentors Bill Parcells' treatment of New York Giants' great, Lawrence Taylor.