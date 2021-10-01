Aaron Judge's home-run spectacle help Yankees take care of Blue Jays, 6-2

The New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays, 6-2, with help from Aaron Judge's home runs in the first and sixth inning. Anthony Rizzo also homered in the sixth inning.

