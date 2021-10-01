Eric Mangini previews Tom Brady's return to New England, analyzes Mac Jones' rookie season I THE HERD
Eric Mangini joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Week 4's biggest matchups, including the highly anticipated Tampa Bay Buccaneers - New England Patriots Sunday Night Football battle. Mangini discusses Tom Brady's return to New England and how Bill Belichick will plan for this homecoming. He also breaks down Mac Jones' rookie season so far and how he is progressing under Belichick's system.Full Article