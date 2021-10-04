Shannon Sharpe explains why he believes Mac Jones outplayed Tom Brady in Patriots' Week 4 loss vs. Bucs I UNDISPUTED

Not only did Tom Brady get the win in his rainy return to New England last night, but he also broke Drew Brees’ all-time passing record early in the first half. TB12 finished with 269 passing yards but no touchdowns or interceptions as the Tampa Bay Bucs won 19-17. Meanwhile, Mac Jones had 275 passing yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Shannon Sharpe explains why he believes the rookie outplayed Brady despite beating the Patriots.