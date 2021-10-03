How the Yankees can clinch an AL wild-card spot on Sunday
Entering Sunday, the Yankees were tied with the Boston Red Sox for the first wild-card spot with a record of 91-70; the Blue Jays and Mariners also are in the picture.Full Article
After hearing boos in Yankee Stadium during a 12-2 loss to the Rays, New York will look ahead to Sunday, where a victory over Tampa..
Yankees are oneÂ game up on the Red Sox for the first AL wild-card spot and two games ahead ofÂ Toronto.