Indian T20 captain Virat Kohli has announced that he will give up the captaincy in the shortest format of the game after the T20 World Cup 2021 later this month. Fans are now speculating, who will be India’s next T20 captain and if Rishabh Pant will be a better choice as captain that vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who is the favourite to take over Kohli’s reigns.