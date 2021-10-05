David Haye insists he can beat Tyson Fury and accuses Gypsy King of failing to prepare properly for Deontay Wilder – who shouldn’t be written off
Ex-champion David Haye believes he could defeat Tyson Fury and insists the Gypsy King is underestimating Deontay Wilder. Fury defends his WBC heavyweight title against the Bronze Bomber this weekend in the third instalment of their rivalry – live on talkSPORT. The first fight ended in a controversial draw, which many felt Fury won, before