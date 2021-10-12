Red Sox erupt for five runs in the third inning, lead Rays 5-0

Rafael Devers hit a three-run home run, which was followed by RBI doubles from J.D. Martinez and Alex Verdugo to give the Boston Red Sox a 5-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning of ALDS Game 4.Full Article
