Red Sox erupt for five runs in the third inning, lead Rays 5-0

Red Sox erupt for five runs in the third inning, lead Rays 5-0

FOX Sports

Published

Rafael Devers hit a three-run home run, which was followed by RBI doubles from J.D. Martinez and Alex Verdugo to give the Boston Red Sox a 5-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning of ALDS Game 4.

Full Article