Skip Bayless: I’m fascinated by this Cowboys — Patriots matchup because Bill Belichick is on a hotter seat I UNDISPUTED

According to FOX Bet, the Dallas Cowboys have the fifth-best odds to win the NFC as they ride a four-game winning streak. Dallas is averaging 201 rushing yards per game during that span, which is best in the NFL since Week 2. However, they'll now have to face a big challenge against a Bill Belichick-led defense in Foxborough. Skip Bayless explains why he's 'fascinated with this matchup' and discusses what this game means for his Cowboys and Belichick. Skip also shares whether he believes the Cowboys will reach 200 rushing yards against the Patriots' rush defense.