Swansea City v Cardiff City Live: Breaking team news and score updates from massive South Wales derby
Published
Swansea City play host to Cardiff City in the first South Wales derby of the season with both clubs desperate for pointsFull Article
Published
Swansea City play host to Cardiff City in the first South Wales derby of the season with both clubs desperate for pointsFull Article
Swansea City play host to fierce rivals Cardiff City at the Swansea.com Stadium on Sunday and this is what we think will happen
The latest news from the Swansea.com Stadium