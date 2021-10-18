Another walk-off: Braves beat Dodgers 5-4, lead NLCS 2-0
The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove, giving Atlanta…Full Article
For the second-consecutive night, the Atlanta Braves defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in walk-off fashion. This time, it was Eddie..
The Braves pulled out a 3-2 victory over the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS thanks to a walk-off hit by Austin Riley in the bottom..
In last's NLCS, the Braves took a 3-1 series lead before the Dodgers stormed back to win Game 7.