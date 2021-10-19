Manchester United v Liverpool live stream and kick-off time: Team news, match stats and how to watch as Golden Boot rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah face off in huge Premier League clash
Manchester United face a must-win clash against arch rivals Liverpool this weekend. Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is feeling the pressure after a run of three Premier League games without a victory, including two defeats. Saturday's 4-2 loss to Leicester City has seen United slip to sixth in the table – already five points