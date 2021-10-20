Arsene Wenger is ‘the kind of manager Newcastle need’ after ‘fans lost confidence in Steve Bruce’, says former owner Sir John Hall
Newcastle United have been urged to recruit 'an intellectual' like Arsene Wenger as their next manager after the departure of Steve Bruce. Just 13 days after Amanda Staveley's Saudi-backed consortium assumed control of the North-East giants, the 60-year-old left his boyhood club by mutual consent. Graeme Jones, who was Bruce's assistant, has taken temporary charge