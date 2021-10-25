Next Manchester United manager odds: Zinedine Zidane, Brendan Rodgers and Antonio Conte among top contenders as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fights to save job after Liverpool horror show
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is staring down the barrel at Manchester United following their horror show against Liverpool this weekend. Solskjaer’s future at Old Trafford is under the spotlight once again after United slumped to a woeful 5-0 defeat to their arch-rivals at Old Trafford. Fans and pundits have rounded on the Norwegian with the club […]Full Article