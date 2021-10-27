Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘has three games to save Manchester United job’ – but fixtures could not be worse with Chelsea and Arsenal on the horizon as Antonio Conte waits in wings
So it seems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will get to fight another day as Manchester United manager. Many expected the Red Devils board to finally wield the axe after Liverpool inflicted the most embarrassing result of his three-year reign. Rarely has Old Trafford ever expressed such disgust as they watched the team lose 5-0 to their […]Full Article