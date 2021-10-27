Catalan giants Barcelona have axed Ronaldo Koeman after a string of poor results left his side 9th in La Liga. They lost to bitter rivals Real Madrid, before losing again to Rayo VallecanoFull Article
Barcelona sack Ronald Koeman after disastrous Camp Nou nightmare
Ronald Koeman: Barcelona sack head coach after Rayo Vallecano loss
Ronald Koeman is sacked as head coach of Barcelona after 14 months in charge at the Nou Camp following a defeat by Rayo Vallecano.
BBC News