Marcellus Wiley: Dallas playing Dak Prescott too soon against the Vikings could be catastrophic I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, but it is unclear whether Dak Prescott will be able to play due to a calf strain. Head Coach Mike McCarthy said that Prescott is a quick healer and is getting better every day. However, the team won't finalize his status until later today. The Cowboys seem to be weighing the picture and Dak seemed to see the same thing, saying quote: 'This is a long journey and long season. I'm just going to keep controlling things I can get better. I've gotten better each and every day. That's what's most important..There is a bigger picture. It's more than one game...' Marcellus Wiley explains why it is risky for Dallas to play Dak.