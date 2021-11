Robert Lewandowski scored a double as Bayern Munich defeated Union Berlin 5-2 to keep the reigning champions top of the Bundesliga. Julian Nagelsmann’s side were thrashed 5-0 by Borussia Monchengladbach in Wednesday’s DFB Pokal clash but Lewandowski’s first-half brace settled any early nerves on Saturday. Leroy Sane put Bayern three ahead away from home, although […]