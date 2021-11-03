Freddie Freeman solo shot extends Braves’ lead to 7-0 in the seventh

Freddie Freeman solo shot extends Braves’ lead to 7-0 in the seventh

FOX Sports

Published

Freddie Freeman brought the Atlanta Braves one step closer to the 2021 World Series title with a solo home run in the seventh inning, extending the Braves' Game 6 lead to 7-0.

Full Article