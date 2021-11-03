Perez eyes home win and next season's F1 title

Perez eyes home win and next season's F1 title

Nov.3 - His teammate may be the Red Bull star, but Sergio Perez still wants to win his home race in Mexico this weekend - and then have a shot at the 2022 title. However, the 31-year-old Mexican admits Red Bull's priority will be securing this year's drivers' title for Max Verstappen. "I always look.....check out full post »

