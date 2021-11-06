Daniel Farke leaves Norwich City after first Premier League win of season
Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke leaves the club hours after their first win of the Premier League season.Full Article
A managerial shock here as German Farke loses his job despite overseeing his side's first win as Norwich beat Brentford earlier..
Daniel Farke feels Norwich have got their confidence and self-belief back after finally breaking their win duck at Brentford.