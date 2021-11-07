News24.com | Farrell to rejoin England squad after false positive Covid test
Published
England captain Owen Farrell has been cleared to face Australia at Twickenham next Saturday following a false positive test for the coronavirus.Full Article
Published
England captain Owen Farrell has been cleared to face Australia at Twickenham next Saturday following a false positive test for the coronavirus.Full Article
England overcame the disruption of captain Owen Farrell's coronavirus infection to put down Tonga 69-3 this morning (NZT).Farrell's..
Farrell has been replaced at fly-half by George Furbank for the Twickenham encounter