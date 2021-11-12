Ellis Genge: England prop tests positive for Covid-19 on eve of Australia Test
Published
England prop Ellis Genge, who is due to start against Australia on Saturday, is the latest player in the squad to test positive for Covid-19.Full Article
The loose-head prop had been named to start against the Wallabies
The Leicester Tigers prop was due to start for England against Australia on Saturday at Twickenham Stadium