The Rangers manager is favourite to take over at Villa Park after the departure of Dean Smith.Full Article
What Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said about Steven Gerrard amid Aston Villa links
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Aston Villa favourite sends Steven Gerrard this Jurgen Klopp warning
Aston Villa are looking for a new manager and Liverpool great Steven Gerrard has been linked
Lichfield Mercury
Steven Gerrard tipped to make Aston Villa decision amid Liverpool links
Gerrard is the early bookies’ favourite and it’s expected that Villa have a new boss in place for the visit of Brighton after..
Tamworth Herald