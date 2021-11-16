Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes described as an ‘unraceable rocket’ by increasingly nervous Red Bull bosses following astonishing Sao Paulo GP win over Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing chiefs are sounding increasingly worried about their title chances, describing Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes as a 'rocket' and 'unraceable' after the Brit claimed an astonishing victory in Brazil. Hamilton overcame a combined 25 grid positions worth of penalties at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to claim one of his greatest ever wins, overtaking […]