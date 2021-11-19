What Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘immediately’ did on return to Man Utd from Norway this week

What Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘immediately’ did on return to Man Utd from Norway this week

Daily Star

Published

After holidaying in his native Norway, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returned to Manchester United this week focused on turning around their pre-international break form, and made one thing his first order of business

Full Article