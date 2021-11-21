Manchester United legend Gary Neville says Mauricio Pochettino ‘would come tomorrow’ but Spurs hero Robbie Keane doubts why PSG boss would swap Lionel Messi for Harry Maguire
Mauricio Pochettino could be set for a return to the Premier League as Manchester United’s new manager following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. talkSPORT understands that the former Tottenham boss is the club’s first choice with legend gaffer Sir Alex Ferguson leading the charge to bring the Paris Saint-Germain boss to Old Trafford. Sitting […]Full Article