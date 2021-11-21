Missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai told Olympic officials in a video call from Beijing that she was safe and well, the International Olympic Committee said on Sunday after Peng reappeared in public at a youth tournament in Beijing,...Full Article
Tennis: Chinese star Peng Shuai tells IOC she is 'safe and well'
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Peng Shaui tells International Olympic Committee she’s ‘safe and well’ following fears about her safety after making sexual assault allegation against Chinese government official
talkSPORT
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai told the International Olympic Committee that she’s ‘safe and well’ during a video call on..
-
Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai Resurfaces in Video Call After Disappearance
E! Online
-
Video of Peng Shuai With Olympic Officials Fuels a Showdown With Tennis
NYTimes.com
-
IOC says Peng Shuai has told Olympic officials she is safe
Japan Today
-
Olympic officials: Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai says she is safe
Chicago S-T
Advertisement
More coverage
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai tells Olympic officials she's 'safe' in Beijing home
CBC.ca
Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has taken part in a 30-minute video call from Beijing with International Olympic..
-
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai says she is safe in video call with Olympic official
SBS
-
Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai Says She's Safe: Olympic Officials
Huffington Post
-
Missing Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai meets with IOC's Thomas Bach via video call
USATODAY.com
-
Chinese tennis star tells Olympic officials she is ‘safe and well’
Belfast Telegraph