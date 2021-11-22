Manchester United lining up move for Ralf Rangnick if they can’t Mauricio Pochettino this season – Red Devils’ ‘easy’ December can get their campaign back on track
Manchester United are considering an approach for Ralf Rangnick if they can’t prise Mauricio Pochettino away from Paris Saint-Germain during the season. The search for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under way and talkSPORT understands former Tottenham boss Pochettino is the no.1 choice. However, the Argentine has a contract at PSG, meaning Man United may struggle […]Full Article