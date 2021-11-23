Manchester United ‘in talks’ with Ernesto Valverde over interim manager’s position but will ditch plans for caretaker boss if they can get Mauricio Pochettino away from Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester United have reportedly spoken to Ernesto Valverde over him becoming their interim manager. The 57-year-old, who won LaLiga twice and a Copa del Rey in his two-and-a-half year spell at Barcelona, has been out of work since leaving the Camp Nou in the summer of 2020. The Guardian reports that Valverde has held talks