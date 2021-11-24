Antonio Conte says Tottenham defender Cristian Romero’s injury is ‘serious’ but delighted by Alessandro Del Piero’s visit to Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has said centre-back Cristian Romero’s injury is ‘serious’. Romero sustained a hamstring problem whilst on international duty with Argentina last week, leading to him being left out of the team that beat Leeds 2-1 as the Premier League resumed. Speaking ahead of Spurs’ Europa Conference League clash with NS Mura, […]Full Article