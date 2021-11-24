Man United’s search for an interim manager to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues with the club reportedly “in talks” with former Serie A and Ligue 1 boss Rudi GarciaFull Article
New Man Utd candidate emerges as Serie A boss 'in talks' over interim role
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Talks held today as Glazers tempt 56-year-old interim candidate with stunning Man Utd promise
United chiefs will on Monday hold talks with a new candidate over the interim managerial role - and could tempt him with a stunning..
Team Talk