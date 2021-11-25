Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has been linked with a move to Manchester United since long before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left Old Trafford.Full Article
Leicester City handed Brendan Rodgers boost as Man United make manager decision
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Brendan Rodgers 'annoyed' by Leicester City criticism amid Man United link
Leicester Mercury
The Leicester City boss deserves to be 'cut some slack' following the Foxes' inconsistent start to the season, according to pundit..
Advertisement
More coverage
Next Manchester United manager odds amid Brendan Rodgers & Mauricio Pochettino updates
Leicester Mercury
Latest Leicester City news from LeicestershireLive brings what bookmakers think about the prospect of Rodgers becoming Man United's..