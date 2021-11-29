Rangnick arrival at Manchester United imminent, German was not behind dropping Ronaldo, Messi favourite for Ballon d’Or, Neymar injury latest, Lamptey on Chelsea departure – LIVE football news and gossip
Published
talkSPORT.com brings you all the latest football news, views and gossip – including the latest on Manchester United’s managerial search. It is expected that Ralf Rangnick will be appointed as interim United manager until the end of the season. The German coach is to leave Lokomotiv Moscow to take up the position and he will […]Full Article