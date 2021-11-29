Ralf Rangnick had no influence on dropping Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United line-up against Chelsea as Eric Bailly confirms ‘new manager arrival’
Published
Ralf Rangnick was not behind the decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo from the Manchester United starting line-up, according to Michael Carrick. Ronaldo found himself starting on the bench but came on in the second half of the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw with Chelsea. Man United legend Gary Neville suggested that Rangnick, who is widely expected […]Full Article