Tiger Woods Says His Days Of Playing Golf Full Time Are Over
Tiger Woods spoke publicly about his golfing future for the first time since his car crash earlier this year.
Tiger Woods has said be won't be able to play golf full-time "ever again" after a car crash in which he could have lost his leg.
The golf phenom has been hitting the green with his son Charlie to work on his game.