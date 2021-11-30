Mohamed Salah should have come higher in Ballon d’Or standings, says Jurgen Klopp, who praises ‘unlucky’ Virgil van Dijk ahead of Liverpool defender’s return to Everton in Merseyside Premier League clash
Published
Jurgen Klopp revealed his surprise at Mohamed Salah’s standing in the Ballon d’Or voting. Salah, who’s made an electric start to the season at Liverpool, came seventh overall for the prize that was won by Lionel Messi. There’s been plenty of talk about the recipient of the prize with many saying Robert Lewandowski would have […]Full Article