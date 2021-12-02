Cavaliers End 20-Game Losing Streak in Miami, Beat Heat 111-85
Published
Kevin Love scored 22 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers snapped a 20-game losing streak in Miami, beating the Heat 111-85 on Wednesday night.Full Article
Published
Kevin Love scored 22 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers snapped a 20-game losing streak in Miami, beating the Heat 111-85 on Wednesday night.Full Article
Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic made his triumphant return from a wrist sprain Monday night and systematically sliced the Miami Heat..