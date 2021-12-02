THURSDAY, 2 DECEMBER, 1730 HOURS LOCAL TIME Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Fernando Alonso (Alpine) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) Mick Schumacher (Haas) Nicholas Latifi (Williams) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa.....check out full post »Full Article
Press Conference Schedule 2021 Saudi Arabian F1 GP
Constructors press conference 2021 Saudi Arabian F1 GP
PART ONE OF TWO TEAM REPRESENTATIVES: Andreas Seidl (McLaren), Marcin Budkowski (Alpine) Q: Welcome to you both, question to you..
