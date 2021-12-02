West Ham vs Chelsea live commentary and team news: Declan Rice faces Mason Mount as Romelu Lukaku in line to return for injury-hit Premier League leaders – kick-off time, latest news and how to follow
Published
Premier League leaders Chelsea face a tough test to maintain their lead at the top of the table when they travel to rivals West Ham this weekend. The Blues battled to a 2-1 win over Watford on Wednesday in a game Thomas Tuchel admitted his side were ‘lucky’ to leave with three points. Chelsea were […]Full Article