Cristiano Ronaldo passes tally of 800 career goals with brace in Manchester United’s win over Arsenal as Ralf Rangnick watches on in stands at Old Trafford
Published
Cristiano Ronaldo proved any potential doubters wrong as his brace helped Manchester United come back to beat Arsenal 3-2 at Old Trafford. Having been benched for the draw to Chelsea at the weekend, the 36-year-old showed he’s still got plenty to give with an assured finish and an emphatic penalty helping seal Man United the […]Full Article