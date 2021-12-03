All of the latest Chelsea transfer rumours ahead of the upcoming winter window including news on Erling Haaland, Timo Werner and Malang SarrFull Article
Erling Haaland, Timo Werner: Chelsea transfer rumours ahead of January window
Football.london0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Robert Lewandowski for Timo Werner swap, £80m Barcelona raid - Latest Chelsea transfer rumours
Chelsea have been linked with some big names in the January transfer window as Thomas Tuchel looks to strengthen his hand, with the..
Football.london
Barcelona target Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner as transfer alternatives to Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling
Barcelona are reportedly targeting Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner as backup options to Manchester City’s Raheem..
talkSPORT