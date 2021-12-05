Event: Saudi Arabia F1 Grand Prix Track: Jeddah Street Circuit Weather: dry 28.6°C Tarmac: dry 31.9°C Humidity: 76.7% Wind: 0.3 m/s SE Pressure: 1013.7 bar Lewis Hamilton scored his 103rd race win today. The British driver won the first ever Saudi Arabian F1 GP. It was his 8th race win of the 2021 season. The.....check out full post »Full Article
Race Results 2021 Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix
