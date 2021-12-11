Event: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Track: Yas Marina Circuit Warm-up lap starts at: 17:00 Local | 14:00 CET | 13:00 UK | 05:00 LA | 21:00 Tokio Max Verstappen got revance after last weeks quali in Saudi Arabia and now will start the race from pole. The Dutchman will start from pole for the 10th time.....check out full post »Full Article
F1 Starting Grid 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
F1 Qualifying Results 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Event: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Track: Yas Marina Circuit Weather: dry 29.5°C Tarmac: dry 25.4°C Humidity: 55.9% Wind: 0.3 m/s NE..
