Former Premier League referee reveals why Ben Godfrey wasn’t sent off for stamp on Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu, but talkSPORT pundits say Everton defender should have seen red
Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has told talkSPORT he wouldn’t have sent Ben Godfrey off for stepping on Takehiro Tomiyasu’s face, but a number of hosts have disagreed. A late wonder goal from Demarai Gray gave Everton a 2-1 home win over Arsenal on Monday night, but replays showed the Toffees were lucky to […]Full Article