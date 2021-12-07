Who is Max Verstappen? Formula One record, racing profile and ongoing rivalry as Red Bull star and Lewis Hamilton prepare to go head-to-head at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Driver’s Championship on the line
The 2021 Formula 1 campaign is approaching the end after one of the most exciting battles in recent memory for the Drivers’ Championship. Lewis Hamilton has dominated the sport with Mercedes in recent years after winning seven of the last eight world championships, but this year his reputation as the sport’s top driver looks increasingly […]Full Article