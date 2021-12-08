Mason Greenwood scores beautiful acrobatic goal, but much-changed Manchester United are held to draw by Young Boys in final Champions League group game
A much-changed Manchester United side were held to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford by Young Boys on Wednesday night, with Mason Greenwood's acrobatic opener being the highlight of the night. The game meant little for United, who had already qualified and confirmed their position finishing top of Group F in advance. As such, Ralf […]