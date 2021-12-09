Sebastien Haller left West Ham as the club’s record transfer and is now leading Champions League goal charts ahead of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland

Sebastien Haller left West Ham as the club’s record transfer and is now leading Champions League goal charts ahead of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland

talkSPORT

Published

After a decade of trying and failing to find a reliable striker, West Ham’s pursuit looked like it might have been over when they signed Sebastien Haller for a club-record fee. Signed for a whopping £45million on a five-year deal, Haller looked like a certain hit for West Ham after banging in the goals for […]

Full Article