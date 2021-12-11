‘It was too easy for Manchester United to referee the game’, says furious Dean Smith who says Cristiano Ronaldo penalty was ‘soft’ and accuses Marcus Rashford of ‘giving himself a free-kick’
A livid Dean Smith accused referee Darren England of letting Manchester United referee their clash against his Norwich side. The Canaries suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to the Red Devils, Cristiano Ronaldo’s second-half penalty the decisive goal. Ronaldo stepped up after being dragged to the ground by Max Aarons, replays showing the full-back grabbed […]Full Article