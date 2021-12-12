Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said that he was considering how he was going to console the team before Max Verstappen pulled out the stops and beat Lewis Hamilton to win his first world championshipFull Article
Red Bull chief Christian Horner was ready to comfort team before Max Verstappen win
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Lewis Capaldi poses in Abu Dhabi with Red Bull boss Christian Horner before Formula 1 gig
Daily Record
The Scottish singer is set to take to the stage at the UAE track as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen battle to become the world..
-
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner likens F1 title race to ‘Squid Game’ as Mercedes’ Toto Wolff says ‘may the best team win’ ahead of Max Verstappen showdown with Lewis Hamilton
talkSPORT
-
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Christian Horner says Max Verstappen lifted Red Bull to Mercedes challenge
BBC Sport
Advertisement
More coverage
Horner wants 'clean and fair' last race this weekend
F1-Fansite
Dec.7 - Christian Horner insists he wants this weekend's thrilling showdown to the ultra-tense world championship battle to be..